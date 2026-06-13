TechnipFMC plc $FTI Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,253 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 175,670 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of TechnipFMC worth $44,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,556,717 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $69,367,000 after acquiring an additional 371,258 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 194,094 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,767 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 182,306 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $4,755,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 6,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $440,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,151,366.84. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:FTI opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 10.62%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.71.

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TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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