Teilinger Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 240,000 DTE Energy Company $DTE

Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 240,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $30,955,000. DTE Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of DTE Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 200.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in DTE Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $147.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.31. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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