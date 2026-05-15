Tejara Capital Ltd Acquires 69,700 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 871.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the quarter. Teleflex accounts for about 2.2% of Tejara Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.18% of Teleflex worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $5,154,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $2,050,000. Eos Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $3,763,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,851,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,822 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $130.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.Teleflex's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.96%.

Key Stories Impacting Teleflex

Here are the key news stories impacting Teleflex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teleflex beat first-quarter earnings and revenue expectations, which signals that near-term business performance is still holding up better than expected, even as the market digests margin pressure. TFX Stock Down Post Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Crash

Teleflex beat first-quarter earnings and revenue expectations, which signals that near-term business performance is still holding up better than expected, even as the market digests margin pressure. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reiterated a Buy rating and a $147 price target , suggesting confidence that Teleflex can deliver meaningful earnings growth over the next several years.

Needham & Company reiterated a rating and a , suggesting confidence that Teleflex can deliver meaningful earnings growth over the next several years. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings outlook still implies growth from the current year to FY2027 and FY2028, which may help support investor sentiment despite the recent reset in estimates.

The company’s latest earnings outlook still implies growth from the current year to FY2027 and FY2028, which may help support investor sentiment despite the recent reset in estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Citizens JMP and Needham released mostly constructive but varied quarterly projections for FY2026 and FY2027, indicating that expectations remain in flux following the earnings report.

Analysts at Citizens JMP and Needham released mostly constructive but varied quarterly projections for FY2026 and FY2027, indicating that expectations remain in flux following the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex’s FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 EPS estimates, reflecting a more cautious view on the company’s longer-term earnings trajectory.

Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex’s FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 EPS estimates, reflecting a more cautious view on the company’s longer-term earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: The post-earnings reaction was hurt by steep margin declines and a 52.1% drop in operating profit, which raised concerns that revenue growth is not yet translating into strong profitability. TFX Stock Down Post Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Crash

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

Further Reading

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