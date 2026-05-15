Tejara Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 25,111 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,111 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of FIS stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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