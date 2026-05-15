Tejara Capital Ltd Purchases 100,100 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 251.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources accounts for 1.1% of Tejara Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd's holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Antero Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 56,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $49.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on AR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,648. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,903,904.55. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 252,316 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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