Tejara Capital Ltd Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000. Ovintiv comprises about 0.9% of Tejara Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ovintiv by 58.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $58,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Ovintiv's payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Key Ovintiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its outperform rating on Ovintiv and kept a $70 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. RBC maintains Ovintiv's outperform rating

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Ovintiv and kept a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial also reiterated a buy rating and set a $70 price target , signaling continued confidence in Ovintiv’s valuation and earnings outlook. Truist/Ovintiv price target update

also reiterated a rating and set a , signaling continued confidence in Ovintiv’s valuation and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $69 and maintained an outperform rating, adding to the cluster of favorable analyst revisions around the stock. Mizuho raises Ovintiv price target

raised its price target to and maintained an rating, adding to the cluster of favorable analyst revisions around the stock. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Evercore ISI both reaffirmed buy ratings, while other notes highlighted constructive views on Ovintiv and the energy sector more broadly. UBS reaffirms buy rating

and both reaffirmed ratings, while other notes highlighted constructive views on Ovintiv and the energy sector more broadly. Positive Sentiment: Ovintiv’s Q1 2026 earnings call highlighted strong cash flow and strategic debt management , which supports investor confidence in financial flexibility and capital returns. Ovintiv Q1 2026 earnings call highlights

Ovintiv’s Q1 2026 earnings call highlighted and , which supports investor confidence in financial flexibility and capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a value-investing screen on Ovintiv, but it did not include a clear new catalyst by itself. Zacks value investor article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Ovintiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Ovintiv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ovintiv

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $261,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,398,414.20. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 11,582 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $634,461.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,963,159.76. This represents a 17.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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