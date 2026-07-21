Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Teledyne Technologies worth $83,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $649,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,250,000. LBP AM SA increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 34,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $85,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $627.21 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $483.02 and a twelve month high of $693.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $626.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $694.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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