Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.73% of Teledyne Technologies worth $3,053,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $643.15 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $456.22 and a 1-year high of $693.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $645.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.72.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $649.00 to $677.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $693.71.

View Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total value of $1,576,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,666,936.24. The trade was a 48.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,969 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,999. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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