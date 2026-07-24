Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Stock Position Cut by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDY. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $711.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Trending Headlines about Teledyne Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teledyne reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with non-GAAP EPS of $6.28 versus estimates near $5.79 and revenue of $1.66 billion versus $1.58 billion expected, helped by broad-based sales growth and record orders. Teledyne Technologies Reports Second Quarter Results

Teledyne reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with non-GAAP EPS of $6.28 versus estimates near $5.79 and revenue of $1.66 billion versus $1.58 billion expected, helped by broad-based sales growth and record orders. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $24.45-$24.65 and Q3 guidance to $6.05-$6.15, both above consensus, signaling management expects momentum to continue. Teledyne Technologies Reports Second Quarter Results

The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $24.45-$24.65 and Q3 guidance to $6.05-$6.15, both above consensus, signaling management expects momentum to continue. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts responded by lifting price targets and reiterating buy ratings, including Stifel to $775 and Needham to $750, suggesting Wall Street sees more upside after the earnings beat. Benzinga analyst updates

Several analysts responded by lifting price targets and reiterating buy ratings, including Stifel to $775 and Needham to $750, suggesting Wall Street sees more upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Teledyne also announced a five-year partnership with the RNLI to provide navigation and thermal imaging technology, a modestly positive contract win that supports its marine and sensing businesses. RNLI partnership announcement

Teledyne also announced a five-year partnership with the RNLI to provide navigation and thermal imaging technology, a modestly positive contract win that supports its marine and sensing businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes the stock is trading at a premium valuation after the rally, which may limit near-term upside even as fundamentals improve. Teledyne (TDY) Stock Trades At A Premium To Fair Value

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $650.87 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $483.02 and a one year high of $693.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $627.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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