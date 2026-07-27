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Telefonica Brasil S.A. $VIV Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Telefonica Brasil logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,609,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 397,925 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of Telefonica Brasil worth $73,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 337.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 3,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 214.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Weiss Ratings cut Telefonica Brasil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $13.90 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $15.50 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Telefonica Brasil

Telefonica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of VIV opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Telefonica Brasil's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, commonly marketed under the Vivo brand, is one of Brazil's largest telecommunications providers, offering a broad range of consumer and enterprise communications services. The company's core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet (including fiber-to-the-home), and pay-TV solutions. It also provides ICT and managed services for business customers, such as cloud, data center, connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT) and security solutions.

Vivo operates a nationwide network across Brazil and serves both individual consumers and corporate clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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