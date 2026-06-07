Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes $9.62 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,624,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,438,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 638.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $678,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,630.74. The trade was a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,700,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 538,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,568,068.98. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,576. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $105.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $78.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOCN opened at $169.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.60. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $184.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $257.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.76 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.86%. DigitalOcean's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

See Also

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