Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,482,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 90,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.70% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $272,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,804 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDS. Raymond James Financial downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.33.

View Our Latest Report on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $49.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.98. The business had revenue of $309.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Telephone and Data Systems's payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc NYSE: TDS is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

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