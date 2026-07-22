Telligent Fund LP Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Telligent Fund LP lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 2.9% of Telligent Fund LP's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Telligent Fund LP's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,563,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,098 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Arista Networks by 86.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,240,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $520,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $198,285,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $174.37 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.99 and a fifty-two week high of $189.82. The company has a market cap of $219.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business's 50 day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $188.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $961,020,866.26. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $2,971,222.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,224,345.92. The trade was a 57.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,264,983 shares of company stock valued at $376,175,065 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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