Telligent Fund LP Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Telligent Fund LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 3.4% of Telligent Fund LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Telligent Fund LP's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,198,990,000 after buying an additional 1,126,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after acquiring an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,984,281,000 after acquiring an additional 616,297 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Phillip Securities increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.85.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $132.66 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.03 billion, a PE ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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