Telligent Fund LP Purchases 2,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Telligent Fund LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 9.3% of Telligent Fund LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Telligent Fund LP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,540,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,095,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,354 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 482,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $149,458,000 after acquiring an additional 80,460 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 653,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $202,349,000 after acquiring an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $3,680,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Dbs Bank raised Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $381.92 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.61 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $397.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Article Title

Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Article Title

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Article Title

Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Article Title

Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Article Title

Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One headline noted a “large increase” in short interest in Broadcom during July, but the reported figures showed zero shares short, so this appears to be a data anomaly rather than a meaningful bearish signal. Article Title

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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