Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires 51,482 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,576 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $55,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 1,511 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $576,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,871,493.76. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $10,377,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,210,385. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 177,557 shares of company stock worth $66,423,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $394.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.64 and a 200-day moving average of $319.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.75 and a twelve month high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cadence Design Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

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