Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,950 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $24,009,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 870 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 28.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 397 shares of the construction company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $694.40 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $1,005.68. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $792.78 and a 200-day moving average of $561.03.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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