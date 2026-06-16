Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Decreases Position in SES AI Corporation $SES

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES - Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160,712 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,515,045 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of SES AI worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SES AI by 3,649.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,924,642 shares of the company's stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,642 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SES AI by 2,434.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,850,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 2,738,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SES AI by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,083,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 1,927,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SES AI by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 1,733,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in SES AI by 183.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,891,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,223,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company's stock.

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Key SES AI News

Here are the key news stories impacting SES AI this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have publicized the securities class action and June 26 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping attention on alleged misstatements and potential shareholder losses. Article Title

Multiple law firms have publicized the securities class action and June 26 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping attention on alleged misstatements and potential shareholder losses. Negative Sentiment: The complaints allege SES AI overstated deal-based growth, created artificial revenue optics, and suffered logistics constraints that hurt revenue expectations for 2026. Article Title

The complaints allege SES AI overstated deal-based growth, created artificial revenue optics, and suffered logistics constraints that hurt revenue expectations for 2026. Negative Sentiment: Additional law firms are reminding investors to join or lead the lawsuit, reinforcing the overhang from legal risk and weak sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Additional law firms are reminding investors to join or lead the lawsuit, reinforcing the overhang from legal risk and weak sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles are procedural updates about deadlines and attorney contact information rather than new business developments, but they still keep the lawsuit in focus. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SES. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of SES AI in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SES AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SES AI

SES AI Stock Performance

NYSE:SES opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.89. SES AI Corporation has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

SES AI (NYSE:SES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.65 million. SES AI had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 331.72%. On average, analysts predict that SES AI Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SES AI

In other SES AI news, insider Kyle Pilkington sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,023,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,257.60. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

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