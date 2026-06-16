Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,418 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 216,172 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.6% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.24% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $516,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $473.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $478.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here