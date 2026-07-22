Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Grows Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 214.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368,162 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,614,813 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 0.9% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Apollo Global Management worth $263,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 484.1% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE APO opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.52.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.08.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report).

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