Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661,772 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 137,949 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $132,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,421,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,487,687,000 after buying an additional 1,760,484 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,197,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,975,600,000 after buying an additional 188,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,922,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,606,215 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $895,466,000 after buying an additional 477,745 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here