Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $16.28 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Argus set a $460.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $382.81 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $404.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.01. The company has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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