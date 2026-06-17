Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $2.28 Billion Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,491,881 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 314,755 shares during the period. Visa comprises 7.2% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.36% of Visa worth $2,276,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $29,038,140,000 after purchasing an additional 626,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $15,411,395,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,516,371 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $7,547,169,000 after purchasing an additional 244,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Up 2.9%

Visa stock opened at $333.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $597.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $359.66. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $319.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.29.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

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Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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