Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $312.48 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,559,656 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 1,686,276 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 1.0% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.25% of HDFC Bank worth $312,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 16,808.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,977,844 shares of the bank's stock worth $447,289,000 after buying an additional 17,871,520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,897,767 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,457,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,992 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9,866.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,944,403 shares of the bank's stock worth $271,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,155,196 shares of the bank's stock worth $449,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,002 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,338,006 shares of the bank's stock worth $421,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115,797 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More HDFC Bank News

Here are the key news stories impacting HDFC Bank this week:

Insider Activity at HDFC Bank

In other HDFC Bank news, insider Ashish Parthasarthy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 842,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,333,734.60. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider N Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 638,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,567,039.84. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.96%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised HDFC Bank from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut HDFC Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India's leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report).

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