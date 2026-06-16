Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $90.50 Million Holdings in Flywire Corporation $FLYW

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its stake in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW - Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390,857 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,294,038 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 5.23% of Flywire worth $90,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Flywire by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group lifted its holdings in Flywire by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 14,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Flywire Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Flywire had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.45%.The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Corporation will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mohit Kansal sold 16,101 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $256,005.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 567,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,924.60. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 6,188 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $89,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 658,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,484,992. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 295,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Flywire from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Flywire from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Flywire from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. New Street Research set a $16.00 price target on Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Flywire from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLYW

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corp NASDAQ: FLYW is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire's technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

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