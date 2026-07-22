Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Invests $10.18 Million in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 557,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,183,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.24% of Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Fuels news, CEO Ross R. Bhappu acquired 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $967,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 256,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,356,105.64. The trade was a 40.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 313,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,818.80. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.25.

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Energy Fuels Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.49. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 83.26%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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