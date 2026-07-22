Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Invests $2.74 Million in Taseko Mines Limited $TGB

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 423,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Taseko Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Taseko Mines from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of TGB opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.42 and a beta of 1.28. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver‐based mining company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of copper‐based projects. Its flagship operation is the Gibraltar copper mine in central British Columbia, which ranks among Canada’s largest open pit copper producers. In addition to copper, Gibraltar yields byproducts such as molybdenum and silver, reflecting Taseko’s focus on base and precious metals.

Beyond Gibraltar, Taseko holds two advanced development assets.

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