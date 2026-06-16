Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Invests $7.06 Million in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,888 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,062,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celestica by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,187,650,000 after acquiring an additional 798,782 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,081,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Celestica by 471.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,318 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,214 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $673,471,000 after acquiring an additional 356,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Get Celestica alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $402.82 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $377.35 and its 200 day moving average is $325.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.20 and a 12-month high of $474.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.Celestica's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celestica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celestica wasn't on the list.

While Celestica currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here