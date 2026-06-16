Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Makes New $7.21 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,965 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker's stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 379 shares of the software maker's stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $381.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HubSpot

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 1,313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.42 per share, with a total value of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $540,411.96. The trade was a 86.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan purchased 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,550,102.88. The trade was a 2.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 17,707 shares valued at $3,999,674. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $186.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.98. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $173.25 and a one year high of $568.16.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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