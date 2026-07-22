Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases 183,211 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 416.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,211 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 183,211 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $104,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,856,987,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18,504.6% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,127,248 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,204,788,000 after buying an additional 2,115,814 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $760,124,000 after buying an additional 1,224,734 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $477,225,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $868,667,000 after buying an additional 791,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings were impressive, with the company continuing to post strong growth and beating expectations, which supports the long-term investment case. Article Title

Recent commentary highlights that Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings were impressive, with the company continuing to post strong growth and beating expectations, which supports the long-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent coverage argue the stock may be oversold, with Wall Street estimate revisions moving higher and some writers saying the pullback could create a buying opportunity for growth investors. Article Title

Analysts and recent coverage argue the stock may be oversold, with Wall Street estimate revisions moving higher and some writers saying the pullback could create a buying opportunity for growth investors. Positive Sentiment: One valuation-focused piece says ISRG is being priced for slower growth than it is currently delivering, suggesting the stock could be undervalued if the company maintains its current pace. Article Title

One valuation-focused piece says ISRG is being priced for slower growth than it is currently delivering, suggesting the stock could be undervalued if the company maintains its current pace. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles note that ISRG has become a heavily watched and widely discussed stock, reflecting heightened investor attention rather than a clear new business catalyst. Article Title

Multiple articles note that ISRG has become a heavily watched and widely discussed stock, reflecting heightened investor attention rather than a clear new business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong fundamentals, the stock has fallen sharply over the past several weeks, and several reports frame the decline as a correction driven by investor caution around valuation and recent price weakness. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $500.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $523.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $350.06 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $412.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $342.10 and a one year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 28.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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