Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Genpact Limited $G

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 806,352 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $30,037,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.47% of Genpact at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.4% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,256 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genpact by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,609,641 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $208,965,000 after purchasing an additional 598,877 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 29.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,738 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 17.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Genpact from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Stock Down 1.5%

Genpact stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact's payout ratio is 23.01%.

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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