Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 89,490 Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,530,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Teradyne as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 656.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 108,745 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3,233.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock worth $176,144,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne Stock Up 12.1%

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $374.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.18 and a 52 week high of $487.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.32.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.53.

Read Our Latest Report on TER

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is rising with other semiconductor equipment names as dip buyers return to the market and re-enter AI-linked stocks after a sharp sector pullback. Seagate, Western Digital, FormFactor, Amkor, and Teradyne Shares Are Soaring, What You Need To Know

Teradyne is rising with other semiconductor equipment names as dip buyers return to the market and re-enter AI-linked stocks after a sharp sector pullback. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expects Teradyne to report earnings growth next week, and coverage suggests the company has a favorable setup for a potential earnings beat. Teradyne (TER) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

Wall Street expects Teradyne to report earnings growth next week, and coverage suggests the company has a favorable setup for a potential earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne was also highlighted as an AI semiconductor supply-chain stock that may benefit from the recent dip, with demand for chip testing and packaging still supported by AI spending trends. 4 AI Semiconductor Supply-Chain Stocks to Buy on the Recent Dip

Teradyne was also highlighted as an AI semiconductor supply-chain stock that may benefit from the recent dip, with demand for chip testing and packaging still supported by AI spending trends. Neutral Sentiment: The latest market backdrop remains mixed, with chip stocks rebounding even as broader investors stay focused on earnings and macro uncertainty.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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