Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,553 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 25,915 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DUTCH ASSET Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.9%

CAT opened at $889.40 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.46 and a 12 month high of $1,073.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business's 50-day moving average price is $929.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.21. The company has a market cap of $409.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $980.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $1,020.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $980.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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