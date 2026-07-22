Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,619 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $90,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.95 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $142.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.14.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The business had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 77.59%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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