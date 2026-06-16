Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Raises Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,988 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 289,605 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Workday worth $174,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 211.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 32.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $1,201,216.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 165,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,193,850.86. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $179,184.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,344.35. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 882,314 shares of company stock worth $116,525,216. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $210.00 price target on Workday in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Summit Redstone set a $275.00 price objective on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Workday from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.03.

Read Our Latest Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Workday stock opened at $129.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $128.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.36 and a twelve month high of $249.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Further Reading

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