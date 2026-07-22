Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Raises Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,456 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in Celestica were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 15.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $141,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $6,338,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 223 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $4,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total transaction of $7,000,849.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,384 shares in the company, valued at $23,258,105.28. This trade represents a 23.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Celestica Stock Up 10.8%

Shares of CLS opened at $340.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.11 and a 52 week high of $474.02. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $364.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Key Celestica News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent analysis pieces remain constructive on Celestica’s growth outlook, citing strong financial momentum, favorable earnings expectations, and potential upside if the company delivers another earnings beat. Celestica (CLS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

Several recent analysis pieces remain constructive on Celestica’s growth outlook, citing strong financial momentum, favorable earnings expectations, and potential upside if the company delivers another earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Optimistic commentary also points to Celestica as a growth stock tied to AI infrastructure demand, with some analysts arguing it could still be attractively valued if cash flow and earnings continue to expand. Celestica TSX: CLS Could Be 33% Below Fair Value On Earnings Optimism

Optimistic commentary also points to Celestica as a growth stock tied to AI infrastructure demand, with some analysts arguing it could still be attractively valued if cash flow and earnings continue to expand. Positive Sentiment: Celestica also appointed Steven Dorwart to lead its Connectivity and Cloud Solutions unit, a leadership move that could support execution in its enterprise and hyperscaler-focused business. Celestica TSX: CLS Appoints Steven Dorwart To Lead Its Connectivity And Cloud Unit

Celestica also appointed Steven Dorwart to lead its Connectivity and Cloud Solutions unit, a leadership move that could support execution in its enterprise and hyperscaler-focused business. Neutral Sentiment: Some valuation-focused coverage argues the stock has run up so much over the past several years that expectations are high and the shares may already reflect much of the growth story.

Some valuation-focused coverage argues the stock has run up so much over the past several years that expectations are high and the shares may already reflect much of the growth story. Negative Sentiment: The main recent concern is that CLS has fallen sharply from its highs and is now being viewed as part of the broader AI-stock pullback, with investors worried about an overbuild cycle and whether demand can keep up with lofty expectations. Celestica stock tumbles ahead of earnings: rebound or more pain?

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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