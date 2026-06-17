Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,847 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,119 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $126,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,757,510,000 after purchasing an additional 407,166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,122.47 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,006.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,016.63. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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