Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 2,658,035 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO - Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,494,353 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,658,035 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 2.10% of Payoneer Global worth $42,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 246.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 9,273.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Payoneer Global Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $261.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Payoneer Global from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Payoneer Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Payoneer Global

Key Payoneer Global News

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Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global NASDAQ: PAYO operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company's core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

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