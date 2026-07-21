Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. $TDF Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,942,433 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 238,581 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 7.71% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $20,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,533,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 72,188 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 55,093 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,577 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company's stock.

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Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDF opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Templeton Dragon Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Templeton Dragon Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund NYSE: TDF is a closed-end investment company managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Funds. Established in March 1987, the fund was one of the earliest U.S.-listed vehicles dedicated to providing exposure to the Greater China equity markets. Over its long operating history, Templeton Dragon Fund has sought to capture growth opportunities in a region undergoing rapid economic transformation.

The fund's primary investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of common stocks, depositary receipts and other equity-related securities of companies domiciled in, or deriving significant revenue from, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Further Reading

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