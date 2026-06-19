Tempo Wealth LLC Takes Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,976 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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