Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM Stake Boosted by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,326,313 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 821,490 shares during the quarter. Tempus AI accounts for 2.8% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.42% of Tempus AI worth $195,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tempus AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital cut Tempus AI to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.92.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 2,673 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,810. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 33,284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $1,910,168.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,763 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,918.57. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,043 shares of company stock worth $31,748,593. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempus AI Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $348.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 22.20%.The firm's revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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