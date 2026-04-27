Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM Stake Cut by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,687 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,479 shares during the quarter. Tempus AI makes up about 2.6% of Renaissance Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC's holdings in Tempus AI were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 1,515.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 533 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company's 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 4.90.

Key Stories Impacting Tempus AI

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 9,592 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $566,407.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 694,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,001,603.70. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 10,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $660,334.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,424.58. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 563,841 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,311 in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEM shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Tempus AI from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Tempus AI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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