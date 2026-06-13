Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,504 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $15,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $248,494,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,263,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,147,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,958,000 after buying an additional 880,413 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,989,000 after buying an additional 720,160 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,085,000 after buying an additional 624,125 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,166.75. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,634.08. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $174.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $146.60 and a one year high of $247.21. The company's fifty day moving average is $183.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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