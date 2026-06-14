Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Shares Purchased by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,301 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare makes up about 1.8% of Huber Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,642,136 shares of the company's stock worth $723,804,000 after purchasing an additional 494,581 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,119,423 shares of the company's stock worth $373,020,000 after purchasing an additional 157,109 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,423 shares of the company's stock worth $380,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $248,494,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,155,677 shares of the company's stock worth $229,656,000 after purchasing an additional 124,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52-week low of $146.60 and a 52-week high of $247.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.94.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Wall Street Zen cut Tenet Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $257.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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