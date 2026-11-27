Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises 1.2% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $23,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THC. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 845,555 shares of the company's stock worth $216,090,000 after buying an additional 826,735 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,761,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,342,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,365,000 after acquiring an additional 80,920 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company's stock.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.0%

THC opened at $280.62 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.58 and a fifty-two week high of $301.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.96. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $307.00 to $306.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.65.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $298,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,121,396.40. This represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.32, for a total value of $6,391,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,674.96. This trade represents a 74.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,162 shares of company stock worth $12,784,295 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a U.S. healthcare services company that operates acute care and specialty hospitals, along with related healthcare facilities and services. Its hospital operations provide inpatient and outpatient care across a range of medical specialties. Tenet also has a major ambulatory care business through United Surgical Partners International (USPI), which operates ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. These facilities provide outpatient surgical and other healthcare services in communities across the United States.

Further Reading

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