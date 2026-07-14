Tensor Edge Capital LLC Has $44.93 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Tensor Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,629 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 57,629 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 7.7% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tensor Edge Capital LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 896.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after purchasing an additional 70,283,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Commentary from investors and analysts continued to frame NVIDIA as the leader in AI infrastructure, with strong earnings, high margins, and ongoing demand for its chips and full-stack platform. Article Title

Commentary from investors and analysts continued to frame NVIDIA as the leader in AI infrastructure, with strong earnings, high margins, and ongoing demand for its chips and full-stack platform. Positive Sentiment: Several reports said NVIDIA remains the preferred AI-chip exposure for Wall Street, citing continued AI capex, favorable analyst ratings, and the company’s dominant position versus rivals like AMD and custom-chip efforts. Article Title

Several reports said NVIDIA remains the preferred AI-chip exposure for Wall Street, citing continued AI capex, favorable analyst ratings, and the company’s dominant position versus rivals like AMD and custom-chip efforts. Positive Sentiment: Coverage on AI spending suggested demand is still healthy, with TSMC’s strong sales and broader AI buildout trends reinforcing the idea that NVIDIA’s end-market remains resilient. Article Title

Coverage on AI spending suggested demand is still healthy, with TSMC’s strong sales and broader AI buildout trends reinforcing the idea that NVIDIA’s end-market remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles argued that NVIDIA’s stock has lagged the broader AI trade or that other names such as Broadcom may outperform in the near term, which adds debate but does not change the core long-term thesis. Article Title

Some articles argued that NVIDIA’s stock has lagged the broader AI trade or that other names such as Broadcom may outperform in the near term, which adds debate but does not change the core long-term thesis. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness and profit-taking hit semiconductor stocks, and one article noted investors were trimming exposure to high-growth names, which pressured NVIDIA in the short term. Article Title

Broader tech weakness and profit-taking hit semiconductor stocks, and one article noted investors were trimming exposure to high-growth names, which pressured NVIDIA in the short term. Negative Sentiment: Several reports raised questions about whether AI spending is becoming more selective or whether competition from custom chips and rivals could eventually limit NVIDIA’s upside, creating a cautionary tone. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $203.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $162.02 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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