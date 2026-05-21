Tensor Edge Capital LLC Invests $38.75 Million in Intel Corporation $INTC

Tensor Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,050,000 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $38,745,000. Intel accounts for approximately 11.0% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 61.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $434,489,000 after buying an additional 7,736,635 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $118.96 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.89 billion, a PE ratio of -191.87 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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