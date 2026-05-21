Tensor Edge Capital LLC Invests $8.83 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Tensor Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $8,830,000. Lattice Semiconductor makes up 2.5% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tensor Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lattice Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $398,496.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $826,381.08. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,366 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $218,642.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 80,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,130.66. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $138.74 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.96. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 991.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.76. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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