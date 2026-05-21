Free Trial
Your Portfolio Deserves Better! MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
Upgrade Now
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Tensor Edge Capital LLC Makes New $5.03 Million Investment in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Atlassian logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tensor Edge Capital LLC initiated a new position in Atlassian, buying 31,008 shares valued at about $5.03 million in the fourth quarter. The stake represents 1.4% of the fund’s holdings and is its 11th largest position.
  • Atlassian also saw ongoing institutional interest and insider activity, with institutions owning 94.45% of the stock overall. Meanwhile, CRO Brian Duffy sold 1,986 shares in a transaction worth $174,271.50, mainly to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on TEAM, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63. The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $1.75 EPS on revenue of $1.79 billion, up 31.7% year over year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Atlassian.

Tensor Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,008 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000. Atlassian makes up 1.4% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 60.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CRO Brian Duffy sold 1,986 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $174,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 236,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,782,797.75. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 36.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Atlassian from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -103.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business's 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Atlassian's revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Atlassian Right Now?

Before you consider Atlassian, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atlassian wasn't on the list.

While Atlassian currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
tc pixel
Hidden on Tesla's filing: A $12 billion "super startup"
Hidden on Tesla's filing: A $12 billion "super startup"
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines