Tenzing Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,517 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Tenzing Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $411.15 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $399.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX’s strong debut and rising attention on Musk’s empire have lifted sentiment around Tesla, with some investors viewing TSLA as a beneficiary of growing interest in a potential Tesla-SpaceX combination. Article Title

SpaceX’s strong debut and rising attention on Musk’s empire have lifted sentiment around Tesla, with some investors viewing TSLA as a beneficiary of growing interest in a potential Tesla-SpaceX combination. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street discussion about Tesla’s AI-driven valuation, including robotaxi and Optimus upside, is keeping bullish expectations alive despite a high valuation. Article Title

Wall Street discussion about Tesla’s AI-driven valuation, including robotaxi and Optimus upside, is keeping bullish expectations alive despite a high valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian’s CEO said his company plans to release Tesla FSD-like self-driving tech later this year, underscoring continued competition in autonomous driving. Article Title

Rivian’s CEO said his company plans to release Tesla FSD-like self-driving tech later this year, underscoring continued competition in autonomous driving. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Tesla gave European regulators safety data for Full Self-Driving that Swedish and Dutch authorities viewed as misleading, raising the risk of scrutiny or delays for FSD approval in Europe. Article Title

Reuters reported that Tesla gave European regulators safety data for Full Self-Driving that Swedish and Dutch authorities viewed as misleading, raising the risk of scrutiny or delays for FSD approval in Europe. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports about European regulators questioning Tesla’s FSD data could increase concerns about regulatory hurdles for one of Tesla’s key AI/autonomy growth drivers. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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